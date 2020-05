Eimear Ní Bhraonáin talks to senior HSE psychologist Peadar Maxwell about anxiety.

Peadar answers questions on heading back out into the world and coping afrer confinement. He also gives us practical information on how we can get help if we are anxious…

During the interview, Peader – who is also the father of teenag children – explains how we can compromise and help them to cope during the pandemic when they’ve been away from friends.