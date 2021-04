Eimear was on site at the Vaccination Clinic at Cillín Hill this morning where Mairead Brophy, Lead for Vaccination Services Carlow, Kilkenny and Enniscorthy gave her an outline of what members of the public can expect when they are called for their vaccination.

Anne Slattery, General Manager of St. Luke’s General Hospital tells us that already one in five of us in the area have been vaccinated.

