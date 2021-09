Dave Southern, Kilkenny Catwalk and Eamon Colman, Professional Artist are talking about the Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 trail.

The art trail will see 21 artists decorating a Cartoon Saloon The Secret of Kells character, Pangur Bán cat sculpture in their own style. The sculptures will be on public display and can be found around Kilkenny City and you can follow the trail on the official Kilkenny Catwalk Trail App.