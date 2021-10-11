KCLR Live: Fireworks causing anxieties for people and animals

Paul Fallon, a resident in Newpark, and Neal O’Grady, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer spoke to KCLR Live this morning about the fireworks and the anxieties that it causes to people and animals.

For the last few months fireworks have been let off in the Newpark area of Kilkenny on most weekends. Lately it has been almost every night. The Gardai have been informed by a number of concerned citizens and have driven around the area, but people are still letting them off. This causes huge distress for animals and for people with anxiety issues and the elderly, not to mention that it is illegal. The justice minister in collaboration with the Gardai and ISPCA last April launched a campaign to take this issue seriously