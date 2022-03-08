Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR LIVE: Focus On Energy Week – The free kit that tells you how you are using and losing energy in your home

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 08/03/2022
Cllr Maria Dollard borrows the Home Energy Saving Kit from Kilkenny Library

It is Focus on Energy Week (March 7-11) and today we’re are looking at some practical ways for you to save energy and money at home.

Cllr Maria Dollard shares her experience of borrowing the Home Energy Saving Kit available from your Carlow and Kilkenny Libraries; and what she learned about the energy use in her home.

Listener James joins us with some advice on the surprising energy guzzlers in the home and how he combats them to save energy.

Brought to you with thanks to Kilkenny and Carlow County Councils.

