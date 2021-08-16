KCLR Live: Former Journalist Miriam Donohoe Shares Her Experience of Afghanistan

As the Taliban take Kabul, former journalist Miriam Donohue tells us about her time in Afghanistan post 9 -11.

Miriam was one of 50 international journalists that crossed the border from Pakistan into Afghanistan following the fall of the Taliban.

She spent three months on the border reporting before being one of 50 international journalists who went over the border – the convoy split with half staying in Jalalabad and half travelling by road to Kabul. The top four cars of this convoy were ambushed and four journalists were killed.

The other half were trapped in Jalalabad, unable to move on to Kabul or back to Pakistan. Bin Laden was hiding in the mountains outside Jalalabad, which were being bombed daily.