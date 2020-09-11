KCLR Live: Friday 11 September 2020 (Full Show)

Catch up with Eimear and the KCLR Live team who were live from Tile N Style in Carlow this morning.

Part One:

Bernard Horohan and Johnny Furey talk to Eimear about the 18th birthday of Tile N Style in Carlow, as well as how the industry is doing.

Deirdre Cahill’s journey is being followed widely online through Teachín Acra Glas, as she has built her own house.

Anne Marie Grant talks about her own home improvements.

Part Two:

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us an update for the weekend.

David Buckley talks to Eimear about commercial refurbishment, as well as his role with IT Carlow, which has two new buildings in the pipeline.

Father and son team, Ivan and Ken Tucker talk about generations in jewellery.

Musician Michael Horohan brought his guitar and some good yarns from the music scene.

Carlow GAA Operations Manager Ronan Dempsey discusses sport.

Robert Sheehan and Seamus Brennan chat about trade apprentices and also take part in the KCLR Live DIY Quiz.