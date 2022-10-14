KCLR LIVE: Friday, 14th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

June Doran of June Doran Properties tells us about the First Home Scheme and the release of new homes locally.

Today is Developmental Language Disorder Day, Neasa Lehane, Speech & Language Therapist, tells us more about it.

Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager at Taxback.com, on PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payment) tax returns.

Victoria Johnston is an independent artist and a 2021 Grammy-shortlisted singer, and she joins Eimear.

Paula Butler, of Butler’s Organic Eggs, winners at last night’s Bord Bia National Organic Awards talks about World Egg Day.

We get a weather update from Alan O’Reilly.

Eimear chats with Tetianna Kushchyk. She explains what it is like for people who are left behind in Ukraine. Duncan Spinner is in Ukraine as a humanitarian aid volunteer. He tells us what it has been like there after last week’s explosion.

Our Friday Panel, Steph Hanlon, lecturer at Carlow College, Cllr Arthur McDonald, and Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan, look back on the big stories of the week.