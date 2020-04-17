KCLR Live: Friday 17 April 2020

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Part One – 10am to 11am

Eimear talks to Cllr Tommy Kinsella and Martin Shannon about the Mount Leinster fires.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers listeners’ questions and he updates us on Covid-19.

Alison Farrell tells us about her struggles at Play and Learn Preschool and Afterschool.

Secondary school principal Paul Thornton talks about Leaving Certificate proposals.

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick updates us about illegal dumping in area near Paulstown.



We announce the winner of the Great KCLR Bake Off.

We hear about the wonderful Andy Byrne (age 100) and his wife Teresa (90).

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly gives us a weather update for the weekend.