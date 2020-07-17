KCLR Live: Friday 17th July 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…..

We heard from Dee who had wedding plans postponed until December but what will happen next?

Dr Tadhg Crowley was on to talk about GAA and Covid and how situations will be handled by clubs and counties.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick and Conor Cleere were on to talk about Muckalee village “bouncing back to life” and using the community shop as way to fight back against rural isolation.

Ken Walsh from Brandon Hill camping was speaking about the great demand at the minute for glamping and the surge in camper vans sue to “staycationing”

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather gave us a look ahead at what to expect over the next few days.

Muireann Beattie from St Leo’s Carlow reacted to the delay in getting Leaving Cert results for three weeks.

Anne Neary was on our cookery slot and the Friday Panel was made up of Councillor William Patton, Deputy John McGuinness and John McKenna.

