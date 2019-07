Part Two: 11am-12pm

Shelly Cole owns a small business in Thomastown. She speaks to Eimear about the importance of sustainable fashion and ethically sourced clothes.

Our Friday Panel is made up of four locals; Noel Sherry from The Good Sheppard Centre, Shem Caulfield representing Thomastown Community River Trust, CEO of Carlow Chamber Brian O’Farrell and Health Practitioner Breda Gardner.

