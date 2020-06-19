KCLR Live: Friday 19th June 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…

Richard Bruton TD for Fine Gael about the extensive programme of engagement on the Programme for Government involving Oireachtas members, Councillors, Special Delegates, and grassroots members over the coming 10 days.

John Masterson about Jean Kennedy Smith’s death.

Dr Tadhg Crowley on what’s next for Covid-19?

Harriet Clinton who was due to sit her Leaving Cert in Colaiste Pobail this year but instead of feeling sorry for herself, her and her boyfriend started a little enterprise.

Aimee Dowling was on, she’s the mother of Charlie (7) and a ten-year-old sister, Charlie is non verbal, says the pandemic has been so difficult for the family with no services available, everything has shut down on them.

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather was on to tell us about the weather this weekend and next week.

Tim Butler from Kilkenny County Council was on to talk about the one-way system going ahead sooner than planned.

And our Friday panel via Zoom was Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion and Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard.