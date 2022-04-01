KCLR Live: Friday 1st April, 2022

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Green Minister Malcolm Noonan is in studio to answer your questions as the carbon tax looms and the energy bills continue to rise. He’ll also discuss the illegal fires on our mountains.

Anti social behaviour with scrambler bikes zipping through traffic at school collection time.

Kilkenny Civil Defence appeal for urgent donations.

Weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather and our Friday panel discuss how to grow a beard after Gardaí in Dublin were told to “admit defeat” and shave if their beard begins to resemble a “badly watered lawn in a heatwave”.

