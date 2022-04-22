KCLR LIVE: Friday 22 April, 2022

KCLR Live

On Friday’s show,

Cllr Denis Hynes talks about the water quality and supply issues in Paulstown, Gowran and other areas of Co. Kilkenny. We find out what problems residents of our villages and towns-lands are facing.

Will Paton on the fire in Tullow last night, Carlow Town Community First Responders’ Outdoor Heated AED Units being vandalised and more.

Minister Simon Harris joins us ahead of the official establishment of the South East Technological University.

Kathy Purcell, Manager at Castlecomer Discovery Park, chats to us about how the park is during the Easter Break.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather updated us on the weekend weather forecast.

Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Fein TD, on how the meeting on surrogacy went with Senator Sharon Keogan.

Peggy Dreelan, Signacare Killerig Resident, and Lisa Lawler, Signacare Killerig Coordinator on their lovely project called “Circle of Life”

The Friday Panel, Paul Thornton, Principal at Tullow Community School, Orla O’Leary from Get Fit Smiling, and Peter Chap Cleere, FF Member of Kilkenny County Council discusses the current news headlines of this week.