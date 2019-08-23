KCLR Live: Friday 23rd August 2019 (Part One)

Part one: 10am–11am
Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:
John Paul Phelan joins Eimear to discuss the ongoing school bus situation in Kilkenny.
Eimear will also discuss the announcement that Carlow-Kilkenny Garda division will be merging with Waterford. Which will then be part of a larger Eastern region.
Nora Meaney & Isobelle Broker speak to Eimear as they urge people to sign up for the Streets of Carlow run. Anyone can sign up regardless of their fitness level & can choose to do either 5km or 10km.
Tune in here & don’t miss out!