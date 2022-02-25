KCLR LIVE: Friday 25th February 2022 – Live from Coolanowle Foodhall

We were live from Coolanowle Foodhall to celebrate the local businesses in the 2020 and 2021 Carlow Chamber Awards.

On today’s show,

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin speaks with the amazing staff at Coolanowle Foodhall about their sustainable and organic food in the family owned business.

Brian O’Farrell of Carlow Chamber chats about The Carlow Business Awards and the spectacular businesses it celebrates.

Tullow Rugby Club won the Community Award and are celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

An Siopa Glas in Ballon pops by and chats al things sustainability with Eimear,

Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather Man gives us an insight into the weekends weather,

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan reacts to a massive cash injection for local projects and war in the Ukraine.

Other guests drop by including the local King Turkish Barber and a member of the Carlow Pride Committee

The Woodford Dolmen‘s General Manager and President of the Chamber Colin Duggan tells us the reasoning behind the awards,

PB Machine Tech chats all things good customer service and the work they do,

Shauna Doyle of Doyle’s Tarmacadam Ltd tells us about women in construction.

and Rathwood is Carlow’s Business of the Year. Patrick Keogh tells us all about it,

LISTEN BACK HERE: