KCLR LIVE: Friday 27 May, 2022

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys talks to us about a new scheme to buy derelict buildings in our towns and villages. We ask our listeners which sites you’d like to see brought back to use?

Alana Ryan, Women’s Health Coordinator at National Women’s Council discusses their analysis of the HSE data – Four years after Repeal – less than ten GPs are offering abortion services in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

We discuss women’s mental health with Dr Carla Dukas, Principal Clinical Psychologist.

Cllr Willie Quinn tells us about the new bus route from New Ross to Carlow.

A conviction this week for threatening a member of the housing staff in Kilkenny County Council. Noel Sherry of the Good Shepherd Hostel talks about the increase in anger in people when they don’t get a house and their expectations.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly on what to expect on the weather for the weekend

Our Friday panel, John McGuinness FF TD and Pat Deering, discuss the big stories of the week such as the Gun Control in US, Ireland’s Future and more!