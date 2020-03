We had another packed show on KCLR Live.

Eimear spoke to Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald about the Coronavirus and government formation, Dr Tadhg Crowley about health matters and the Coronavirus, and we heard from Alison Farrell from Play and Learn Preschool and Afterschool who spoke about childcare centres closing as a result of the government pulling funding from creches to pay childcare workers.

PART ONE

 

PART TWO