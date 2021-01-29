KCLR Live: Friday 29th January, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Mayor of Carlow and Principal of St. Joseph’s Primary School, Fergal Browne discusses home schooling, special education, food parcels and yesterday’s municipal meeting.

Suzanne Malone of The Nutrition Clinic answers your questions on Vitamin D.

Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie tells us the tales behind St. Brigid.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has your weekend weather forecast.

Dr. Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health, HSE South East discusses the ongoing Covid19 situation locally.

Our reporter, Shauna McHugh chats to Kilkenny’s Frank Salmon of Essaness Music, about getting in touch with your creative side for the latest in our “This Is How We Do It” series.

Cllr. Denis Hynes, SIPTU and KCLR Live Producer, Ethna Quirke join Eimear to give their views on stories of the week in our Friday Panel.