KCLR LIVE: Friday, 29th July 2022

We talk about how a relatively new piece of legislation dating from January 2019 has brought two horrific cases to light this week. Naoimh Murphy, Communications & Training Officer of Amber Women’s Refuge, tells us about supports for women in coercive relationships who come forward.

Kathleen Chada, Mum of Ruairi and Eoghan, calls for the Justice Minister McEntee for minimum sentencing for serious crimes.

Lucy Glendinning visited Poulanassy waterfall and will tell us about her experience there.

We find out about a new attraction, “Beyond the Trees at Avondale Forest Park”, from Pat Neville, Communications Manager with Coillte.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly brings our bank holiday weekend weather forecast.

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Stuart Edwards answers all your hips and knees queries.

Our Friday panel, Green Party Cllr Maria Dollard, Paul O’Brien, IFA Environmental & Rural Affairs Committee Chair, and Sales Manager at Tullow Livestock Eric Driver, discusses the 25% cut in emissions agreed by farmers and Government yesterday, cost of living and inflation, and much more.