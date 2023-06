KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, if you’re looking for something to do with your kids this summer, the Kilkenny Life Skills Academy might have the answer for you. Cat Laughs kicks off this weekend, and founder Richard Cook and artistic director Angela Squire join Brian on the show. Inspector Paul Donohoe gives road safety advice ahead of the bank holiday weekend. Our Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week. Weekend weather & more.