KCLR Live: Friday 30 April, 2021

Smithwick’s delivered a sudden blow to Kilkenny yesterday by closing the city’s second biggest tourist attraction- we hear from Paul Smithwick, Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, Cathaoirleach Andrew Mc Guinness, Mayor John Coonan and former Kilkenny Chamber President Donie Butler about the shock departure.

We talk to Paul Byrne, the owner of Zuni Restaurant, Bar and Boutique Hotel who’s preparing for a summer of outdoor wining and dining following the Taoiseach’s announcement yesterday.

Chara Legal’s Ciara Ruschitzko offers debt solutions and legal guidance for businesses who are trying to survive the pandemic.

Martin Brdgeman provides plenty of tips ahead of his webinar ‘Understanding the Business of Music’.

Alan O’Reilly gives us the weekend weather forecast and the latest on local hungry birds.

And Deputy Kathleen Funchion, Cllr David Fitzgerald, and Political Correspondent Sean Defoe debate the big political stories of the week for our Friday panel.