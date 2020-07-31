KCLR Live: Friday 31 July 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Ian Gardner and Nigel Kenny chat about the new public outdoor seating area in Kilkenny.

Dr Tadgh Crowley talks about the spike in Covid cases.

Farmer Jamie Kealy and clean energy expert Dr Paul Deane discuss the Carlow solar farm which was denied planning permission.

Part Two:

Alan O’Reilly gives us the lowdown on the weekend weather.

Emer Phelan talks to Eimear about her role with the Presentation Secondary School debs committee.

Surgeon Stuart Edwards answers your orthopaedic queries.

On the Friday Panel Cllr Maria Dollard, KCLR Live producer Christine Tobin and business advisor Padraig Briody discuss the topics of the week.