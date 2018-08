Eimear Ní Bhraonáin talks about the women’s hockey success and finds out about Freshford’s favourite postman Mick Cahill… he’s retiring today after 52 years in the job! Lots more including your calls, comments and texts. Tune in and don’t miss out!

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-live-friday-3rd-august-2018part-one