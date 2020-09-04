KCLR Live: Friday 4 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Garda Andy Neill tells Eimear about a special animal that the Gardaí found.

Willie Quinlan has great memories of Electric Picnic.

Dr Tadhg Crowley talks about children returning to school, as well as the higher rates of Covid in older people.

Anthony Morrisson discusses the problems with the latest pubs rules.

Dave Glennon and Loretta Coye reminisce about their Cabin Fever experience.

Part Two:

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly gives us some insight into the weekend’s weather.

AUT Even surgeon Stuart Edwards answers your orthopaedic questions.

Rachel Fitzpatrick, a Cuffesgrange pub worker talks about the issues in the industry.

Publican Pat Crotty and arts festival director Olga Barry join Eimear to debate the big stories of the week.

