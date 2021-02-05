KCLR Live: Friday 5th February, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

JP O’Brien of the Little Collins CBD Dispensary spoke to us yesterday about their shop on Kieran Street. Yesterday afternoon the shop was raided by Gardaí following complaints by concerned local’s. JP rejoins us this morning to tell us more.

Bernadette Ryan, Psychotherapist and Relationship Therapist tells us about love in lock down – how to keep your relationship afloat, outlining issues couples are facing, practical solutions and tips for surviving Covid19 with your relationship relatively unscathed.

Catriona Corr, Sports Development Officer at Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership discusses a vision for cycling in Kilkenny.

We catch up with John Edward Nolan of Dancing with the Stars to see what he’s up to in lock down.

Alan O’Reilly, of Carlow Weather has our weekend weather forecast.

Our reporter Shauna McHugh is joined by Kate Gaynor of The Paint Hub in the latest in our “This Is How We Do It” series to look at DIY in lockdown 3.

Aileen Hickey, CEO of Parentline, Cllr. Peter Cleere and KCLR Live Producer Ethna Quirke join Eimear to discuss stories of the week in our Friday Panel.