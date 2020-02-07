KCLR Live: Friday 7 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One – 10am to 11am:

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald talks to Eimear about GE2020.

Caroline O’Toole updates listeners about her daughter, Amira who has been in hospital since November 2018 after they were involved in a serious crash.

Ward Kinsella talks about life after having a stroke.

Drugs and sport: Former Tipp hurler John Leahy, a HSE Drugs Education Officer, and Lillian Holohan of Kilkenny Camogie chats with Eimear ahead of a free addiction information event.