KCLR LIVE: Friday 8th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Caroline Robbins, President of The Irish Dental Association and of KIWI Dental, Carlow on the disparity of prices in dental surgeries discovered by research from the Irish Independent.

Dr. Mary McCreery, a dietician, gives us some tips on how to avoid summer splurging on holidays.

Catherine Cooney of Kilkenny County Council tells us about a Commemoration event that is happening at Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, 10th of July. She tells John about some plans they have in place for the Kilkenny team homecoming after the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final.

Tommy Fleming chats with John ahead of his concert in Rathwood on the 15th of

July.

Cathal Nolan of Ireland’s Weather Channel gives us an insight into what the weekend weather will look like.

Caroline and Corina Dillon moved into Jenkinstown House two weeks before COVID-19 restrictions started. They remind us of the beautiful premises that is there and tell us what it has to offer for events.

Our Friday Panel this week is Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald and KCLR Live Producer Ethna Quirke look back on the big stories of the week.