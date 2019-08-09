KCLR Live: Friday 9th August 2019 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

Lynn Langton speaks to Eimear about the devastating fire that took place at her house on Wednesday. The fire damaged both her property & the adjoining house.

Eimear speaks to a number of people about the current beef protests that are taking place around the country.

And finally. students from Loreto Kilkenny are holding a fundraiser to raise funds for the Public access to Law Project they are attending in New York this October. Pauline Purcell, Joe O’Shea and several students join Eimear in studio to chat about the fundraiser and the international event.

Listen back here and don’t miss out!