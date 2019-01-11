KCLR Live: Friday, January 11, 2019 (Part One)

In part one of today’s KCLR Live, Eimear Ní Bhraonáin talks to our local dancer John Edward Nolan ahead of his first live televised dance with Mairead this Sunday. Eric Driver of Tullow Mart reacts to the closure of a mart close to home, in Mountrath. Peter from Infinity Fitness tells us how he was recruited to work in a Kilkenny hotel and moved from Slovakia 14 years ago… today he has his own business in the city. Macra North Kilkenny tell us about their upcoming fundraiser for the Dean View Centre in Castlecomer. Lots more including your calls, comments and our fantastic competitions.