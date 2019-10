Tuesday 29th October 2019

Local teacher Lisa Buckley joined Eimear Ni Bhraonáin in studio chatting about Ali D 14 year old he was born with Mitochondrial disorder which means I have weak muscle tone and I am confined to a wheelchair. Lisa Buckley will be looking after the fundraiser and all the donations for this campaign on behalf of Ali. D and his family.

Here is the link to the Gofundme page : https://www.gofundme.com/f/swingforAliD