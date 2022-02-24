KCLR LIVE: Harris debunks “conspiracy theories” on S.E.T.U headquarters and outlines plans for the region

Speaking to KCLR Live, Minister Simon Harris discusses proposed plans for the Technological University for the South East and each of the counties in the region.

The Minister refers to conversations about the headquarters as “game-playing” and wants to “debunk conspiracy theories” stating that no one in Kilkenny, Carlow or Wexford ever submitted an application or expressed an interest in having the headquarters located there.

“A headquarters is an office, I don’t think the significance of where an office is located is all that exciting. The more exciting conversation is how to we make sure the whole South East region, all of the counties benefit from having, for the very first time in their history a university which will open on the first of May.”