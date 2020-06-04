KCLR Live: Healthy Carlow and Kilkenny campaign focuses on mental health

Gina Delaney, Mental Health Ireland’s development officer for the South East joins John Brophy of the Local Community Development Committee were on air to chat about the Healthy Carlow and Kilkenny programme.

In today’s interview, Gina discusses what we are all feeling during the Covid-19 crisis and ways to get through it, and help others to cope.

John chats with Eimear about why the programme is so vital for the county.

Here’s some links to helpful resources..

Your Mental Health Website

HSE Mental Health Services Carlow/Kilkenny Contacts

Mental Health Ireland Facebook

Mental Health Ireland Website and Resources

Carlow Mental Health Association Facebook

Recovery College South East Facebook

Covid 19 Minding Your Mental Health

Bereavement and Grief during Covid 19

Teac Tom

You can also find out more about the campaign by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] and check out the Government’s **In This Together campaign.

For more – https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/together/