KCLR Live: Healthy Carlow and Kilkenny Focus on Families

Wondering how to support your family to stay active?

There are a lot of resources there to help you and your little ones at home…

Martha Jane Duggan of the Carlow Sports Partnership and Sandra Collins, senior child and family support network coordinator, talk to KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on Wednesday’s show.

You can listen back to the interview here…

Also we have some info below for our listeners….

Let’s Get Ready

The lives of young children changed suddenly when early learning and childcare services and schools closed in March in response to the COVID-19 emergency. As children prepare to return to early learning and childcare services or make the move to pre-school and school for the first time, parents can be assured that there are a number of actions they can take at home to support these important transitions.

www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/1e8a3-…ov.ie/letsgetready/

Preschool at Home FIRST 5 IRELAND – DCYA

Open the link to find some videos with simple ideas of things young children can do at home that will support their learning through play. The videos were developed on behalf of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs by Early Childhood Ireland.

first5.gov.ie/parents/preschool-at-home

BARNARDOS – National Parent Support Helpline

To contact the helpline phone 1800 910123 between 10 am and 2pm Mon-Fri or email [email protected]

For extra advice and information you can contact Parentline at 1890 927 277, Barnardos at 1800 910 123 or go to www.mychild.ie.

You can also find out more about the campaign by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] and check out the Government’s In This Together campaign.

For more – https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/together/