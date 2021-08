We’re joined by Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes co-director at Perspectives Ireland, a consulting psychology company, set up in 2020, aimed at providing high-quality training in psychology and well-being.

She shares some advice on how to handle the anxiety brought on by September and a summer that feels all too short after spending so much time lockdown.

Dr Yvonne looks at dealing with financial stresses, budgeting, prioritising and time management.