KCLR LIVE: In the name of love, Carlow gears up for this year’s Pride Festival

The fabulous Carlow Pride Festival Committee, John Paul Payne, Ciaran Rae , and Alex Hayes talk about all things Carlow Pride Festival and let us know what we can expect from it.

Laughs, love, and plenty of colour are coming to Carlow on Sunday, July 10th. A parade through the town to Carlow Town Park where the best party in Ireland will be held. More details about the day’s events will be revealed in the next few weeks. John Paul Payne says you will not want to be anywhere else on planet Earth other than at this festival. Listen back here.