KCLR LIVE: Irene, mum of baby Abigail on what the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation has meant for her family

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath Send an email 27/09/2021
Irene Davis and baby Abigail

Irene Davis, Mum of baby Abigail joins Eimear to talk about the special care baby Abigail has required since birth but has improved and gets better by the day. Irene tells us what the assistance from Jack & Jill has meant for her family.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation joins the conversation to talk about the support Jack and Jill offer families in Carlow and Kilkenny and how you can help by taking part in The Up the Hill for Jack & Jill fundraising challenge.

For more information visit www.jackandjill.ie or call Jack & Jill on 045 894538.

