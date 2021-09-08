KCLR LIVE: It’s Waste In Focus Week and you’d be amazed at what it takes to keep our streets clean

Brendan Dowling, Carlow County Council joins us as part of Waste In Focus Week. We’re learning the enormous scale of the work involved in keeping our locality clean.

From litter control, the hidden dangers of roadside dumping and the unseen cost of contaminated recycling bins, Brendan explains the scope of the County Council’s work, and how they are assisted by a number of community and youth groups.

Need some tips on what to do with the leaves around your street or garden this Autumn? Follow the link for advice on how to create a really simple leaf compost: HERE

The week is part of the National Anti-Dumping initiative 2021 and is coordinated by both Carlow and Kilkenny County Councils in partnership with WERLA southern region.