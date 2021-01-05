KCLR Live: Jackie Fox Tells Edward Hayden About Coco’s Law

It will criminalise the sharing of intimate images without consent and carries a penalty of an unlimited fine and/or up to seven years imprisonment.

The law, Coco’s Law is named after Nicole Fox, affectionately known as Coco, who was 21 when she took her own life following a prolonged period of online abuse in 2018.

Since her daughter’s death, Nicole’s mother Jackie has campaigned for stricter punishment measures for online abuse.

Coco’s Law will become operational on February 9th, which is Anti Bullying Day.