KCLR Live: Kilkenny publican Pat Crotty on bars opening in 2020 after Covid-19

A local publican says the commentary from the Health Minister in relation to how long we might expect pubs to remain shut is idle speculation.

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas in Kilkenny says he and others would rather they waited until an actual decision is made.

This weekend Simon Harris said it would be impossible for people to be in a packed pub until there’s a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Speaking on KCLR Live, the former President of the Vintners Federation Mr Crotty said its unhelpful.

