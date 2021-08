Bernie Dempsey, a homeowner in Brookfield Estate, Ballyhale is speaking to KCLR Live on behalf of residents in the area who have experienced a number of issues with the sewerage and water systems in the area.

Residents have reported water coming back their toilets and manholes outside, the gardens of some residents have filled with sewage and they have had to foot the bill for clean up with a promise from Kilkenny County Council that they would be reimbursed but this has yet to happen.