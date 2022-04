The Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival 2022 officially launches tonight after a three-year absence.

John Cleere joins Eimear in studio to tell us what is in store for music lovers this year. John also reflects on some of the previous acts that have achieved global success shortly after their Kilkenny performances.

Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots Festival, 29th April – 2nd May

Tickets: kilkennyroots.com