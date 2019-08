Friday 9th August

Emma Sothern or better known as Lady Alopecia, joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin to chat about her new range of headscarves which are now stocked on Etsy.

She discusses her battle with alopecia since the age of ten and how over the years, she has become more and more confident with having no hair.

After deciding to ditch the wigs, she has created a beautiful range of headscarves for people dealing with hairloss or anyone else who wishes to wear them.