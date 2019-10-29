KCLR Live: Leanne Cantwell from Little Moments Kilkenny

Tuesday 29th November 2019

Leannne Cantwell from Little Moments Kilkenny joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live ahead of their event in Butler House in November .

Little Moments Kilkenny invites you to come and enjoy a special morning dedicated to you and your developing baby in Butler House event for expecting parents on November 10th. We will have a range of expert professionals sharing valuable information with you including a Nutritionist, Women’s physio, Family Therapist, Baby Massage instructor, lactation consultant