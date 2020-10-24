Catch UpKCLR LiveKCLR Live

KCLR Live: Listen back to the show from Friday, October 23, 2020

This episode focused heavily on mother and baby homes and the fallout of the Government decision to seal records for 30 years

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin Eimear Ní Bhraonáin Follow on Twitter Send an email 24/10/2020

The heartbreaking story of Maggie from Ballingarry, now living in Kilkenny, about her experience of the nuns taking her away at 19-years-old after she fell pregnant.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion challenges Green Deputy Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fail’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on how they voted and ignored calls from the opposition for amendments.

Later in the show, more on delays in contact tracing and testing for Covid-19, our weekend weather forecast for Alan O’Reilly, Aut Even consultant Stuart Edwards answers questions on hips and knees. Lots more live guests and interaction with our listeners.

Listen back to part one here:

 

And part two here:

 

