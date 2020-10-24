KCLR Live: Listen back to the show from Friday, October 23, 2020

The heartbreaking story of Maggie from Ballingarry, now living in Kilkenny, about her experience of the nuns taking her away at 19-years-old after she fell pregnant.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion challenges Green Deputy Malcolm Noonan and Fianna Fail’s Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on how they voted and ignored calls from the opposition for amendments.

Later in the show, more on delays in contact tracing and testing for Covid-19, our weekend weather forecast for Alan O’Reilly, Aut Even consultant Stuart Edwards answers questions on hips and knees. Lots more live guests and interaction with our listeners.

