KCLR LIVE: Live at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Thinking at The Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel – Friday, 9th September 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, and tributes are pouring in. John Nolan, a Carlow native who now lives in London, recalls his interactions with the Queen. He also provides an update on the current situation in the United Kingdom during this time of mourning.

Edwina Grace have asked Minister Heather Humphreys about the delivery of Citizens’ Information Centre Service.

Caroline Rooney of Jeutonic Bridal Wear expresses her disappointment with the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, who has refused five different dates to appear before the Education Committee to discuss the school bus debacle.

Minister Simon Harris, Minister for Higher Education, tells us about further investments on higher education in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Colin Ahern, General Manager Ormonde Hotel Kilkenny, on how the rising cost of energy impacts the hotel.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly gives us our weekend weather forecast.

Senator Tim Lombard, Vice-Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, on how the global issues such as fuel crisis, rise of energy bill costs and the price of fertiliser, affects the farmers in our country and how they can cope.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, addresses the rising cost of living, the issues on the local tourist attractions in Carlow and Kilkenny, and much more.

Our Friday Panel, Clifford Reid of Boattrips.ie, Jim Mullhall, IFA Kilkenny Branch Chair, and Paul Thornton Principal of Tullow Community School, discuss the week’s news, including the energy crisis and mortgage interest rate hikes, CAO points, career advice, and much more.