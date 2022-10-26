KCLR LIVE: Live from Ballon Business & Training Services Centre – Wednesday 26th October 2022

KCLR LIVE:

Broadcasting live from beautiful Ballon this morning for the last in our Carlow Local Enterprise Tour of Connected Hubs across the county. We hear all about the work that goes on here at the Ballon Business & Training Services Centre.

Eimear is joined by a host of guests from local businesses, including Helen Murphy of Ballon/Rathoe Community Creche, Eileen Murphy, Hub Manager with Ballon Business & Training Services Centre. Seamus Doran of LEO Carlow. Fadi Almasri of Ballon Pharmacy.

Garda John Duffy with this week’s Community Assist. Mirim Lloyd of Christening Generations. Cllr John McDonald pops by for a chat. Márie George of an Siopa Glas, Michael Martin Ballon Village.com and John Kenny of JFK Physio join Eimear for a chat. All this and much more.