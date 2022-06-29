KCLR LIVE: Live from the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am at Mount Juliet Estate – Wednesday 29th June 2022

KCLR LIVE:

We are live today from Mount Juliet Estate for the Horizon Irish Open Pro-Am with thanks to Dan Morrissey & Co.

Harry Ewing joins Eimear for a fantastic morning of golf, golf, and more golf as a host of sporting, stage, and screen stars take to the amazing course at the stunning Mount Juliet Estate.

Simon Alliss, Championship Director of the Horizon Irish Open & Matt Sandercock, Director of Golf in Mount Juliet Estate chat with Eimear about what the Irish Open offers this year.

We brought along our own KCLR golf putting challenge. Some celebrities take on the challenge to win a KCLR lunch box. John O’Shea, former Republic of Ireland defender is the first to take on the putting challenge.

Sean Sheeran won our KCLR Packed Lunch Competition and joins Eimear with his class (5th Class) from Gaelscoil Osraí. Principal Seán O’hArgáin chats with Eimear about how excited he is to bring the students to the course. Sean Sheeran is the Irish Open Primary Schools Champion after winning a tournament in Greystones on Monday.

James Nesbitt, actor and TV presenter takes on our KCLR Putting Challenge.

Kilkenny tourism’s Martina Comerford joins Eimear.

Brian McEvoy of Make-A-Wish tells us that Make-A-Wish Ireland are the official charity partner of the Horizon Irish Open for the next 6 years. He tells us about the amazing work they do.

Mark Dunne, Manager of Mount Juliet Estate and Chef Andy Nolan tell us how they’ve prepared for the tournament.

Actor Simon Delaney takes on our KCLR putting challenge.

Mount Juliet Estate Director of Sales Siobhan O’Sullivan and Director of Operations Jamie Power pop by the Outside Broadcast Unit to say hello.

Eimear chats with former Irish footballer Stephen Hunt.

Harry Ewing caught up with golfer Mark Power.

All this and more on today’s fun-filled show.