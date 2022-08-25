KCLR LIVE: Live from The Iverk Show in Piltown, Celebrating 196 Years – Thursday 25th August 2022

KCLR LIVE:

This morning’s broadcast is live from The Iverk Show in Piltown. It’s extra special to be broadcasting from there after two years without a show. Since its inception in 1826, the Iverk Show has grown to become one of the largest and most influential agricultural shows in the country. With over 20,000 expected visitors on Saturday, the event schedule has something for everyone, young and old.

Ned Walsh, Robert Dowley, and Norman Storey on the Iverk Show and what it is all about.

Seamus Crowley and Tom O’Neill talk about show jumping and cattle.

We talk about flower arrangements with Mauney Doyle.

Wattie Walsh, former Chairman of the Iverk Show, talks about how it feels to be back.

Jill Dowley, Show Secretary, tells us what we can expect this weekend.

More showjumping chat with Liam Kearns.

John Knox, Caoimhe McEvoy, and Sean Malone are all young people and the next generation of the Iverk Show. They will be working at the show this weekend.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery joins us for her usual Thursday slot.

All this and much more.