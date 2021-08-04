KCLR LIVE: Local businesses urged to adopt the A-D Caller identification to support people with disabilities

Caroline Flanagan, Activity Co-ordinator of a Club called Wexford’s Able-Disabled Club established and based in Wexford Town discusses a new AD phone code to help people with disabilities access support.

Caroline found that some vulnerable members who were living independently during lockdown were experiencing problems accessing day services and home support.

Members were being told services were limited to emergency calls and Caroline wanted to find code that a disabled person could use when making a call that the business or county council would recognise the person is a vulnerable adult and the call should be treated as a priority.